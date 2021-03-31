Gold Price on March 31: Rate Rises by Rs 64 per Gram; Silver Falls

Witnessing a massive gain of Rs 64, the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,362 on Wednesday, March 31, compared to Rs 4,298 from the previous day. According to Good Returns, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold increased by Rs 640 to stand at Rs 43,620 from the earlier rate of Rs 42,980. Similary, the rates of 24-carat yellow metal saw a rise of Rs 640 per 10 grams. 24-carat gold stood at Rs 44,620 for 10 grams compared to the previous day rate of Rs 43,980. However, on the contrary, silver prices fell marginally by Rs 0.80 per gram on the day.

The cost of the yellow metal varies in different cities of the country based on the national trend. Here are the rates:Delhi: In the national capital, one will have to pay Rs 43,500 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. While for 24-carat gold the rate is Rs 47,450.

Chennai: Rs 41,920 per 10 grams is the cost for 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,730.

Kolkata: Rs 43,950 is the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata while for 24-carat the price is Rs 46,670 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the price is Rs 43,620, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold the purchaser will have to pay Rs 44,620.

In the international market, a fall of 0.37 percent was witnessed in the gold rates to stand at USD 1,679.80 per ounce on Wednesday. The performance of the yellow metal also declined in the last 30 days by 3.24 percent which is equivalent to USD 56.30.Silver rates observed a nominal fall on Wednesday as for 10 grams of the metal the rate decreased by Rs 8 to Rs 631 from Rs 639 on the previous day.Rs 63,100 is the price which one will have to pay for buying one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as the prices in these cities were the same. While in Chennai and Hyderabad one will have to pay Rs 68,700 for the same quantity of the metal.