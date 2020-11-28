Gold Price Plunges by Rs 10 to Rs 48,650; Silver Stands at 59,200

The price of 24-carat today moved down by Rs 10, from Rs 48,660 per 10 gram to Rs 48,650 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat has come down from Rs 47,660 per 10 gram to Rs 47,650 per 10 gram.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 51,820 per 10 gram and Rs 48,650 per 10 gram, while the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,510 per 10 gram and Rs 47,650 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Chennai are Rs 45,900 per 10 gram and Rs 50,060 per 10 gram.

In Kolkata, 22-carat and 24-carat gold cost Rs 49,810 per 10 gram and Rs 52,010 per 10 gram. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 45,460 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 49,590 per 10 gram.

The price of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kerala stands at Rs 45,460 per 10 gram and Rs 49,590 per 10 gram. In Pune and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,650 per 10 gram and Rs 48,290 per 10 gram.

On Friday, the price of spot gold decreased from Rs 48,850 to Rs 48,800. Spot gold price yesterday was even lower than the average gold price witnessed this week. The average gold price was around Rs 50,000.

Gold prices in global markets remained steady on Friday, standing at $1,809. The cost of spot gold was at $1809.0 per Troy ounce.

Gold futures prices yesterday on MCX increased 0.19 per cent to Rs 50,858 per 10 gram.

Silver price in India on Saturday decreased by Rs 400, from Rs 59,600 per kilogram to Rs 59,200 per kilogram. In global markets, silver plunged by two per cent to $23.0 per Troy ounce on Friday.