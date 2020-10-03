Gold Price Rises by Rs 10; Check Rates in Your City Today

The price of 24 carat gold today moved up by Rs 10, from Rs 50,290 per 10 gram to Rs 50,300 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the price of 22 carat gold has increased from Rs 49,290 per 10 gram to Rs 49,300 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In the last three days, the prices of gold have seen significant ups and downs. While the prices declined by Rs 50 per 10 gram on the closing day of September and again on the opening day of October, it shot up by as much as Rs 390 on Friday. On Saturday, though the change was marginal, it continued the upward trend. The prices of gold today are the highest in the last 10 days. It is, however, too early to say if the gains early in the month would sustain and would reverse the overall negative trend seen in the last two months – August and September.

Among the metro cities, the price of 24 carat gold is highest in Delhi, standing at Rs 53, 680 per 10 grams, while it was lowest in Mumbai at Rs 50,300. The prices in Chennai and Kolkata stand at Rs 52,770 and Rs 52,680. In the 22 carat segment, Kolkata leads with a price of Rs 49,770 for 10 grams, while it was lowest in Chennai at Rs 48,380.

Among other major cities, 24 carat gold in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur, Rajasthan are priced highest at Rs 53,680 – same as Delhi. Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Patna are among the cities where the price is lower compared to most cities. It stands at Rs 50,300. While in the 22 carat gold category, Kerala has the lowest figure of Rs 46,710 per 10 grams. In Bengaluru, the price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs 51,990, while that of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,660.

In the international markets, spot gold stood at $1,898.80 per ounce.