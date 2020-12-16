Gold Price Rises by Rs 50 to Reach Rs 49,200; Silver Stands at Rs 64,150

The price of 24-carat gold today moved up by Rs 50, from Rs 49,150 per 10 gram to Rs 49,200 per 10 gram on Wednesday, December 16. On the other hand, the cost of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 48,150 per 10 gram to Rs 48,200 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 47,950 per 10 gram and Rs 48,200 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold costs Rs 52,310 per 10 gram and Rs 49,200 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Chennai stand at Rs 46,530 per 10 gram and Rs 50,730 per 10 gram.

The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata are Rs 48,440 and Rs 51,140 per 10 gram of each quality. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,800 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,960 per 10 gram.

In Pune and Vadodara, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 48,200 and Rs 48,430 per 10 gram, respectively, while it costs one Rs 49,200 and Rs 50,430 per 10 gram for buying 24-carat gold. In Ahmedabad, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are Rs 48,430 and Rs 50,430 per 10 gram. In Lucknow, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 47,950 per 10 gram, while one has to pay Rs 52,310 for 10 gram of 24-carat gold.

Gold price on Tuesday increased Rs 514 to Rs 48,847 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities. The reason behind this price rise was a strong global trend and rupee depreciation. In the global market, gold yesterday stood at $1,845 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver on Wednesday rose by Rs 950, from Rs 63,200 to Rs 64,150. On Wednesday, silver prices went up by Rs 1,046, rising to Rs 63,612 per kilogram from Rs 62,566 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, silver quoted flat at $23.16 per ounce.