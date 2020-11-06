Gold Price See Upsurge Today, Check City-wise Rates

Sourced from the most reputed jewellers of the country, gold prices have increased today in India by Rs 360 for both the qualities of the precious yellow metal.

10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,260 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,260, according to Good Returns.

The price of gold in Mumbai stands at Rs 50,260 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold while the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,260 for 10 grams. Unlike the national trend, in India’s capital Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold stands unchanged and costs Rs 49,650. For 24-carat gold, the price has increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams and is now at Rs 54,160.

In Chennai, the price has increased by Rs 80 for both the qualities of gold. For 22-carat gold, the price stands at Rs 48,100 for 10 grams and Rs 52,460 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. The price of gold in West Bengal’s Kolkata remains unchanged and stands at Rs 49,980 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The price of 24-carat gold is Rs 52,680 for 10 grams in the city of Kolkata.

Internationally, the gold spot price stands at USD 1,941.60 per ounce. There is a decline of USD 8 today in the price of gold. However, the performance of gold in the last 30 days has improved. There is an increase of 3.48 percent which translates to USD 65.30.

There is an increase of Rs 16 per 10 grams in the price of the silver metal. It now stands at Rs 628 per 10 grams. The price differs in different cities of the country. In Chennai, one kilogram of silver can be bought at Rs 67,500. In Mumbai, the same can be purchased at Rs 62,800. The price of one kilogram of silver in cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru stands at Rs 62,500.