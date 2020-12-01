Gold Price Stands at Rs 48,240 on December 1, Silver Costs Rs 59,100

The price of 24-carat gold today dipped by Rs 10, from Rs 48,250 per 10 gram on Monday to Rs 48,240 per 10 gram on Tuesday. The price of 22-carat gold on December stands at Rs 47,240 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. On Monday, the price of 22-carat gold reached Rs 47,250 per 10 gram.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,850 per 10 gram and Rs 47,240 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 51,100 per 10 gram and Rs 48,240 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Chennai are Rs 45,190 per 10 gram and Rs 49,300 per 10 gram.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 51,030 per 10 gram and Rs 48,764 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 48,830 per 10 gram and Rs 44,700 per 10 gram. In Kerala and Hyderabad, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 44,700 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 48,764 per 10 gram.

In Pune, 22-carat and 24-carat gold cost Rs 47,240 per 10 gram and Rs 48,240 per 10 gram. In Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,730 per 10 gram and Rs 46,850 per 10 gram, while 24-carat is coming at a cost of Rs 49,730 per 10 gram and Rs 51,100 per 10 gram.

On Monday, gold futures prices on MCX moved up 0.19 per cent to Rs 50,858 per 10 gram. Spot gold price in India decreased from Rs 48,850 to Rs 48,800. On the other hand, global spot prices remained steady at $1,809.

The price of one kilogram of silver moved down by Rs 100, from Rs 59,200 to Rs 59,100. On MCX, silver futures on Monday stood at Rs 60,388 per kilogram.