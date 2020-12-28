Gold Price Stands at Rs 49,730, Silver at 67,600 Today

The price of 24-carat gold today increased by Rs 10, from Rs 49,720 per 10 gram to Rs 49,730 per 10 gram. On the other hand, the price of 22-carat gold has changed from Rs 48,720 per 10 gram to Rs 48,730 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns. In Delhi, 22-carat and 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 48,790 and Rs 53,220 per 10 gram. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Pune stand at Rs 48,730 and Rs 49,730 for the same quantity.

In Chennai and Kolkata, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 47,310 and Rs 49,430 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 51,610 and Rs 52,130. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 22-carat and 24-carat gold are priced at Rs 46,710 and Rs 50,950. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 49,590 and Rs 51,590.

According to Business Standard, demand in India has remained subdued due to Khar Mass, a period considered to be inauspicious. This period runs from December 15 to January 14. On the other hand, people in Singapore and other Asian hubs purchased gold taking advantage of lower prices.

MoneyControl reported that the price of the yellow metal declined on December 24 to reach 50,064 per 10 gram. The gold price plunged by Rs 231 at the end of the week.

On Thursday, gold closed at Rs 49,995 per gram on a weaker dollar and subdued global cues. Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust remained unchanged at 1,167.52 tonnes.

Gold Mini contract for January came down last week Rs 66 to close at Rs 49,843. On December 24, spot gold settled flat at $1,875.82 an ounce in London trading.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver has remained unchanged. Silver is trading at Rs 67,600 per kilogram. In Chennai, it stands at Rs 71,200, while in Delhi and Mumbai, silver is priced at Rs 67,600.