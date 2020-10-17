Gold Price Stands at Rs 50,540, Silver Costs Rs 61,700

The price of 24-carat gold today moved up by Rs 10, from Rs 50,530 per 10 gram to Rs 50,540 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,540 per 10 gram on Saturday, according to Good Returns. On Friday, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 49,530 per 10 gram.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 22-carat yellow metal can be bought at Rs 49,280 per 10 gram and Rs 49,540 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold costs Rs 53,750 per 10 gram and Rs 50,540 per 10 gram.

The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Chennai stand at Rs 48,540 per 10 gram and Rs 52,950 per 10 gram. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold is coming at a price of Rs 49,760 per 10 gram and Rs 47,860 per 10 gram, while 24-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs 52,780 per 10 gram and Rs 52,210 per 10 gram.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 22-carat gold is coming at Rs 46,710 per 10 gram and Rs 48,540 per 10 gram, while 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,110 per 10 gram and Rs 53,750 per 10 gram. In Ahmedabad, the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold stand at Rs 49,910 per 10 gram and Rs 51,160 per 10 gram.

On Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures went down to Rs 50,653 per 10 gram on Friday. In the international market, gold prices remained down amid a firm US dollar and uncertainty over US stimulus package yesterday.

Spot gold also plunged yesterday 0.1 per cent to $1,906.39 per ounce and it's down over 1 per cent so far this week.

In India, gold prices are expected to gain some strength in view of the ongoing festival season.

The price of silver stands at Rs 61,700 per one kilogram today. It has increased by Rs 100. Yesterday it cost Rs 61,600, according to Good Returns. On Friday, silver futures fell to Rs 61,512 per kg on MCX.