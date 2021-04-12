Gold Price Today, April 12, 2021: Rate Increases Marginally, Silver Falls

Gold prices on Monday, April 12, increased marginally by Rs 1 per gram for 22-carat gold as the rate stood at Rs 4,471 compared to Rs 4,470 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold hiked by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 44,710 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,700 on the previous day. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 10 similar to that of 22-carat of the metal as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 45,710 compared to Rs 45,700 on the earlier day. However, silver prices observed a nominal decline of Rs 0.10 per gram on Monday.

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital one needs Rs 45,660. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 49,810.The buyer of the yellow metal will have to pay Rs 43,750 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 47,730.The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 45,860 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 48,560 per 10 grams.For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 44,710, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1,000 more at 45,710.The gold prices in the international market fell by 0.31 percent to stand at USD 1,738.80 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the price of the yellow metal has increased by 0.63 percent which is equivalent to USD 10.90.

Silver rates on Monday fell to Rs 669 for 10 grams from the earlier cost of Rs 670 as the rate of the metal has decreased marginally by Re 1.

Silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata stood at Rs 66,900.00 perkilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is Rs 71,700 for the same quantity.

