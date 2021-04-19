Gold Price Today, April 19, 2021: Rate Increases Marginally, Silver Remains Unchanged

Gold prices increased marginally in the country on Monday, April 19. According to Good Returns, for one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate rose by Re 1 as the cost stood at Rs 4,501 compared to Rs 4,500 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold gained Rs 10 to stand at Rs 45,010 from the earlier rate of Rs 45,000 on the previous day. Similar to the price of 22-carat of yellow metal, the rate of 24-carat too surged by Rs 10 as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 46,010 compared to Rs 46,000 on the earlier day. However, no changes have been observed in the rates of silver.

The cost of the yellow metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital the rate is Rs 46,270. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the cost is Rs 40,420.The buyer of the gold will have to pay Rs 44,530 for 10 grams of 22-carat of the metal in Chennai while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 48,570.The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 46,310 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 49,010 per 10 grams.For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 45,010, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1,000 more at 46,010.The gold prices in the international market increased by 0.12 percent to stand at USD 1,778.60 per ounce on Monday. Also, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has increased by 1.93 percent which is equivalent to USD 33.70.On Monday, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs 686 for 10 grams similar to the cost of the metal on the previous day.Rs 68,600 is the price of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the rate is over Rs 5,000 more compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 73,700 for the same quantity.

