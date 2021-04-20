Gold Price Today, April 20, 2021: Rate Increases Marginally, Silver Witnessed a Slump

Gold prices increased marginally in the country on Tuesday, April 20. According to Good Returns , for one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate rose by Re 1 as the cost stood at Rs 4,508 compared to Rs 4,507 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold gained Rs 10 to stand at Rs 45,080 from the earlier rate of Rs 45,070 on the previous day. Similarly, the rate of 24-carat yellow metal surged by Rs 10 as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 46,080 compared to Rs 46,070 on the earlier day. However, the white precious metal – silver witnessed a slump in its rates.

The cost of the precious metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the rate is Rs 46,410. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 50,630.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,960, while for 24-carat the price is Rs 49,040 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 46,910, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 49,610.

Mumbai: The buyer will have to shell out Rs 45,080 for 10 grams of 22-carat of the metal in Mumbai, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 46,080.

International Price of Gold: The gold prices in the international market traded at USD 1,779.60 per ounce; U.S. gold futures at $1,772 an ounce on Monday.

Silver Prices: On Tuesday, silver rates traded at Rs 684 for 10 grams from Rs 692 on the previous day, a dip of Rs 8 per 10 grams and Rs 80 for 100 grams.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price stood at Rs 68,400 of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad, the rate is over Rs 5,800 more compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 74,200 for the same quantity.

