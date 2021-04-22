Gold Price Today, April 22, 2021: Yellow Metal and Silver Prices Rise Marginally; Check Rates Here

Gold and silver prices witnessed a marginal hike in Indian markets on Thursday, April 22. For one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate rose by Re 1 as the cost stood at Rs 4,521 compared to Rs 4,520 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold gained Rs 10 to stand at Rs 45,210 from the earlier rate of Rs 45,200 on April 21. According to Good Returns , the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 10 similar to that of 22-carat of the metal as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 46,210, compared to Rs 46,200 on the earlier day. Silver prices gained Rs 1.50 per gram to Rs 70.30.

The cost of the precious metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the rate is Rs 46,600. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 50,820.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 45,070, while for 24-carat the price is Rs 49,170 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 47,000, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 50,000.

Mumbai: Buyers will have to pay Rs 45,210 for 10 grams of 22-carat, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 46,210.

International Price of Gold: The yellow metal edged close to the psychological level of USD 1,800 as spot gold traded steady at USD 1,793.32 per ounce on Thursday, after hitting a two-month high of 1,797.60.

Silver rates on Thursday increased to Rs 703 for 10 grams from the earlier cost of Rs 688 as the rate of the metal witnessed a hike of Rs 15.

The price stood at Rs 70,300 forthe metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad, the rate is over Rs 3,600 more compared to other metros at Rs 73,900 for the same quantity.

