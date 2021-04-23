Gold Price Today, April 23, 2021: Gold Edges Close to Rs 48,000, Silver trades at Rs 69,300; Check Rates Here

Amidst easing dollar value and yields, the gold prices gained in the Indian market on Friday, April 23. For one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate rose by Re 1 as the cost stood at Rs 4,526 compared to Rs 4,525 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold gained Rs 10 to stand at Rs 45,260 from the earlier rate of Rs 45,250 on April 22. According to Good Returns , the price of 24-carat yellow metal too went-up by Rs 10 similar to that of 22-carat of the metal as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 46,260 compared to Rs 46,250 on the earlier day. Silver prices dropped by Re 1 per gram to Rs 69.30 from Rs 70.40 the earlier day.

The cost of the precious metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the rate is Rs 46,660. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 50,860.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 45,380, while for 24-carat the price is Rs 49,510 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 47,750, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 50,020.

Mumbai: Buyers will have to pay Rs 45,260 for 10 grams of 22-carat, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 46,260.

International Price of Gold: After hitting its highest at USD 1,797.67 on Thursday, Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,787.11 per ounce. The yellow metal is up about 0.6 percent so far this week.

Silver Prices

Silver rates on Friday dropped to Rs 693 for 10 grams from the earlier cost of Rs 703 as the rate of the metal witnessed a reduction of Rs 10.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

The price stood at Rs 69,300 of the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the rate is over Rs 5,900 more compared to other metros at Rs 75,200 for the same quantity.

