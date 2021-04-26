Gold Price Today, April 26, 2021: Prices Tumble by Rs 10 per 10 gram of 22-ct Gold

The cost of the precious metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:
Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the rate is Rs 46,230. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 50,450.
Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,750, while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 48,820 per 10 grams.
Kolkata: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 47,420, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 49,690.
Mumbai: In the western metropolis for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,930, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,930
International Price of Gold: In the international markets gold rates inched higher as spot gold was up by 0.1 percent, trading at USD 1,779.36 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent to USD 1,780.10 per ounce.
Silver Prices: On Monday, silver rates traded at Rs 687 for 10 grams from Rs 688 on the previous day.
Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of the white metal stood at Rs 68,700 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad it is priced at Rs 74,000 per kilogram – Rs 5,300 higher compared to other three metro cities.
