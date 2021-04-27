Gold Price Today, April 27, 2021: Prices of 22-ct, 24-ct Gold Remains Unchanged

Gold prices struggled to move higher in Indian markets on Tuesday, April 27. According to Good Returns , for one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate remained same at Rs 4,494, compared to the previous day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold too remained unchanged at Rs 44,940 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,940, a day earlier. The trend remained unchanged for the rate of 24-carat yellow metal which currently stood at Rs 45, 940. However, the price of silver witnessed a marginal rise of Re 0.50 per gram.

The cost of the precious metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the rate is Rs 46,240. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 50,460.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,690, while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 48,760 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 47,430, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 49,700.

Mumbai: In the western metropolis for 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price is Rs 44,940, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,940.

International Price of Gold: In the international markets gold rates edged lower as spot gold was down by 0.1 percent, trading at USD 1,779.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures traded at USD 1,780.80 per ounce.

Silver Prices: On Tuesday, silver rates traded at Rs 687.50 for 10 grams from Rs 687 on the previous day.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of the white metal stood at Rs 68,750 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is priced at Rs 73,800 per kilogram – Rs 5,050 higher compared to other three metro cities.

