Gold Price Today, April 28, 2021: Gold Prices See a Decline, Silver on the Rise

Gold prices struggled to move up in Indian markets on Wednesday, April 28. According to Good Returns , the gold rate for one gram of 22-carat in the country fell Re 1 at Rs 4,479 from Rs 4,480 the previous day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold noticed a drop of Rs 10 to stand at Rs 44,790 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,800 on the previous day. The trend remained unchanged for the rate of 24-carat yellow metal which currently stood at Rs 45,790 compared to Rs 45,800 on the earlier day. However, the price of silver witnessed a marginal rise of Re 2 per 10 gram.

The cost of the precious metal varies in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the rate is Rs 45,990. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 50,170.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,640, while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 48,700 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, the cost is Rs 46,740, whereas 24-carat gold stood at 49,440.

Mumbai: In Mumbai,10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,790, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,790.

International Price of Gold: In the international forum, gold rates edged lower due to firm US Treasury yields and uptick in dollar index. Spot gold was down by 0.5 percent at USD 1,767.76 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures traded at USD 1,770.75.

Silver Prices: On Wednesday, silver rates traded at Rs 690 for 10 grams from Rs 688 on the previous day.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of the white metal stood at Rs 69,000 per kilogram in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While it remains costly by Rs 5,000 and is priced at 74,000 in Chennai and Hyderabad.

