Gold Price Today, April 29: Gold Prices See Steady Decline, Silver On The Rise

Gold prices saw a further decline in Indian market on Thursday, April 29. According to Good Returns, the gold rate for one gram of 22-carat in the country fell by Rs 30 at Rs 4,449 from Rs 4,479 the previous day. Following the similar trend, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold noticed a drop of Rs 310 to stand at Rs 44, 490 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,800 on the previous day. The rate of 24-carat yellow metal also fell at a similar rate, which currently stands at Rs 45,490 compared to Rs 45,800 on the earlier day.

However, the price of silver witnessed a slight rise of Re 8 per 10 gram to stand at Rs 686 from Rs 678 on Wednesday.

The gold price also observed variations in its price in different cities following the national trend. Here is what you will have to pay for the metal today in the following cities:

Delhi

For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the price of gold today is Rs 45,680. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity, the cost is Rs 49,860.

Chennai

The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,370, while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 48,390 per 10 grams.

Kolkata

If you wish to invest in 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, you would have to pay Rs 46,430, whereas for 24-carat gold you would have to pay Rs 49,130.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,480, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,480.

International Price of Gold

The US gold futures traded at USD 1,784.80 as a slight increase from Wednesday’s 1,770.75.

Silver Prices

On Thursday, silver rates traded at Rs 686 for 10 grams from Rs 678 on the previous day.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

The price of the white metal stood at Rs 68,600 per kilogram in Delhi, Pune, Vadodara, Mumbai, and Kolkata for one kilogram. While it remains costly by Rs 4,700 and is priced at 73,300 in Chennai and Hyderabad.

