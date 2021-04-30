Gold Price Today, April 30: Yellow Metal See Steady Decline, Silver Prices On The Rise

Gold prices continue to observe a decline in Indian market on Friday, April 30. According to Good Returns , the gold rate for one gram of 22-carat in the country fell by Rs 1 at Rs 4,447 from Rs 4,448 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 10 to stand at Rs, 44,470 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,480 on the previous day. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold also fell at a similar pace, which currently stands at Rs 45,470 compared to Rs 45,480 on the earlier day.

The price of silver also witnessed a slight drop of Rs 11 per 10 gram to stand at Rs 675 from Rs 686.

Across different cities in the country, gold prices observed variations, following the national trend. This is how much you will be spending on the metal if you are planning to buy it today in the following cities:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the price of gold today is Rs 45,670. While for 24-carat gold of 10 grams, the cost is Rs 49,870.

Kolkata: If you wish to invest in 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Kolkata, you would have to pay Rs 46,420, whereas for 24-carat gold you would have to pay 49,120.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,250, while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 48,280 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,470, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,470.

International Price of Gold: The US gold futures traded at USD 1,766 as a slight increase from previous day’s USD 1,784.80

Silver Prices: Following a decline, silver rates traded at Rs 675 for 10 grams from Rs 686 on Thursday.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of silver stood at Rs 67,500 per kilogram in Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Vadodara, Mumbai, and Kolkata for one kilogram. While it remains costly by Rs 8,250 and is priced at 75,750 in Chennai, Madurai, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

