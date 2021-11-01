Gold Price Today Below Rs 47,700; Rs 9,500 Cheaper from All-time High Before Diwali

Gold price in India remained flat on Monday, November 1. The yellow metal price has been hovering around Rs 47,000-mark ahead of Diwali. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price jumped 0.12 per cent to Rs 47,691 for 10 grams at 0955 hours on November 1. Silver price also slumped for the sixth straight day on Monday. The precious metal fell 0.30 per cent to Rs 64,425 on November 1.

In the international market, gold price fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after US data showing inflation stayed hot last month.

The Fed Reserve’s preferred inflation measure climbed at a 4.4 per cent annual rate in September, continuing a run of inflation at levels not seen in 30 years. All eyes were in Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled later this week. Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to $1,781.78 per ounce. The US dollar index edged higher, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies.

“International gold prices have started with small gains this Monday morning in Asian trade ahead of Fed meeting. Upside was limited as the dollar strengthened after data showing another advance in inflation fueled bets over the Federal Reserve tightening its policy sooner. Technically, if LBMA Gold trades above $1780 level it could witness a sideways to marginal upside momentum up to the resistance zones at $1795-$1810 levels. Support zones is at $1777-$1768 levels. Domestic gold prices could start with small gains this Monday morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, if MCX Gold December trades above 47500 it could witness a bullish momentum up to the resistance zones at Rs 47,800-48,000 levels. Support zones at Rs 47,400-47,150 levels," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.