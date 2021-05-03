Gold Price Today: Check Gold and Silver Prices Across Cities Here

Gold is considered as one of the most trusted investments considering the value it holds in the market. On May 3, Monday, according to Good Returns, the gold rate for one gram of 22-carat in the country is Rs 4,416 which is a drop by Rs 31 from April 30. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 540 from April 30 as it stands at Rs 44,160. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 45,160

Gold prices observed variations, across different cities in the country. This is how much you will be spending on the metal if you are planning to buy it today in the following cities:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the price of gold today is Rs 43,800. While for 24-carat gold of 10 grams, the cost is Rs 49,540.

Kolkata: If you wish to invest in 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in West Bengal’s capital city, you would have to pay Rs 46,110, whereas for 24-carat gold you would have to pay 48,810.

Chennai: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai stood at Rs 44,100, while for 24-carat, the price is Rs 48,110 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: In the financial capital of the country, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,160, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,1600.

International Price of Gold: The US gold futures traded at USD 1,773 as a slight increase from the previous day’s USD 1,776.

Silver Prices: Following a decline, silver rates traded at Rs 675 for 10 grams from Rs 686 on Thursday.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of silver stands at Rs 67,500 per kilogram in Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Vadodara, Mumbai, and Kolkata for one kilogram. While it remains costly by Rs 5,300 and is priced at 72,800 in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

