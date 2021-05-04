Gold Price Today: Check Latest Gold Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

After facing a decline over the past few days, Gold prices are rising back up. On MCX, gold rates were up 0.6% to Rs 47,236 per 10 gram at 9.30 am on Tuesday. Silver rose 0.6% to Rs 68,789 per kg.

On May 4, Tuesday, according to Good Returns, the gold rate for one gram of 22-carat in the country is Rs 4,437, which is an increase of Re 1 from the previous rate of Rs 4,436. The price of 1 gram of 24-carat-gold also witnessed a rise of Re 1 from yesterday as it stands at Rs 4,537 today.

Following the national trend, gold prices observed a varied rise in prices across different cities in the country. Let us take a look at how much you will be spending on the metal if you are planning to buy it today in the following cities:

Delhi: In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,580. While 24-carat gold of 10 grams will cost Rs 49,7800.

Kolkata: If you are planning to invest in 10 grams of 22-carat gold in West Bengal’s capital city, you would have to pay Rs 46,320, whereas for 24-carat gold you would have to pay 49,110.

Chennai: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai you will have to pay 44,230, while for 24-carat, the price in Tamil Nadu’s capital city is Rs 48,250 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the financial capital of the country stands at Rs 44,370, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 45,370.

International Price of Gold: The US gold futures traded at USD 1,789 as a slight increase from the previous day’s USD 1,773.

Silver Prices: Following an increase of Rs 25 from Monday, silver rates traded at Rs 700 for 10 grams.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of silver stands at Rs 70,000 per kilogram in Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Vadodara, Mumbai, and Kolkata for one kilogram. While it remains costly by Rs 3,500 and is priced at 73,500 in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

