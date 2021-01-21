Gold Price Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The gold and silver prices witnessed a marginal hike on Thursday. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold has increased by Re 1 and is currently at Rs 4,811, according to the prices collected from Good Returns. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs 48,110 after a hike of Rs 10. Also, there has been an increase in prices of 24-carat gold as well. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,110 after a rise of Rs 10. On comparing the prices of 22- carat gold of 10 grams from that of 24-carat of 10 grams, there is a difference of Rs 1,000.

The prices of gold vary in different cities of India depending on the carats on a daily basis following the national trend.

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,920 per 10 grams. Whereas, for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 52,270.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,520 per10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 50,740. Compared to the national capita,l the prices in the city are less costly.

Kolkata: The price of 22- carat gold in Kolkata is costlier than the prices of the metal in Delhi and Chennai. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,440 while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,240.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 48,110, while you will have to pay Rs 49,110 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

The price of gold in the international market increased by 0.03 percent to USD 1,872.50 per ounce on Thursday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.23 percent which is equivalent to USD 4.40.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, then you will have to pay Rs 671 per 10 grams as there has been a hike of Rs 6 in its prices.

Silver prices in Metro Cities

The price of one kilogram of the metal remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 67,100. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of one kilogram of the metal is a bit costly at Rs 71,300.