​Gold Price Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The gold price in Indiahaswitnessed a marginal hike on Friday, January 22, whereas the silver prices have seen a downfall. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold has increased by Re 1 and is currently at Rs 4,861, as per the prices collected from Good Returns. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs 48,610 after a hike of Rs 10. Also,prices of 24-carat gold are on an increase as well. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,610 after a rise of Rs 10. There is a difference of Rs 1,000 on comparing the prices of 22- carat gold of 10 grams from that of 24-carat of 10 grams.

The prices of gold vary in different cities of the country depending on the carats on a daily basis following the national trend.

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,410 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 52,810.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,920 per 10 grams, while for 24-carat gold, the amount isRs 51,190. Compared to the national capital, the prices in the city are less costly.

Kolkata: The price of 22- carat gold in the city is costlier than that in Delhi and Chennai. 10 gram of22-carat gold costs Rs 48,440 while for 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 51,070.

Mumbai: The rateof 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 48,610, while you will have to pay Rs 49,610 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

The rateof gold in the international market decreased by 0.43 percent to USD 1,861.90 per ounce on Friday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has increased by 0.13 percent, which is equivalent to USD 2.40.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, then you will have to pay Rs 674 per 10 grams as there has been a decline of Rs 3 in its prices.

Silver prices in Metro Cities

The cost of one kilogram of the metal remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 67,400. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the rate of one kilogram of the metal is a bit costly at Rs 72,400.