Gold Price Today Continue to Remain Near Rs 46,000, Five-Month Low. Should you Buy?

Gold price in India continued to remain at five-month low on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 46,042 for 10 grams at 0930 hours on August 11. The yellow metal has been hovering around Rs 46,000 zone for the last two days. Silver was trading flat on Wednesday. The precious metal future saw a marginal increase of 0.10 per cent to 62,700 on August 11.

In the international market, gold prices also edged higher on Wednesday. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,732.49 per ounce by 0245 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,733.50. US Treasury yields hit their highest levels since mid-July. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest. US dollar dollar index held firm near a three-week high against its rivals, making gold gold expensive for the holder of the other currencies. The investors are now keenly waiting for US personal consumption report due on Wednesday. The sudden increase in job employment has raised fears of a sooner-than-expected US interest rate hike among the investors. This was one of the main reason behind yellow metal price dropping to a four-month low in the international market on Monday.

“Traders will be closely parsing speeches by a couple of Federal Reserve officials today, Loretta Mester and Charles Evans, looking for clues on the timing and direction of US monetary policy—especially after last Friday’s much-stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Separately, reports this week say the Biden Administration generally supports appointing Fed chairman Jerome Powell to a second term. The key outside markets today see the US dollar index firmer and hitting a three-week high. Nymex crude oil futures prices are solidly higher on a good corrective bounce from recent strong selling pressure and trading around $68.75 a barrel. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note is presently fetching 1.341%," said Amit Khare, AVP- research commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited.

