Gold price in India continued to drop on Friday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts slumped 0.12 per cent to Rs 47,576 for 10 grams at 1420 hours on July 23. Yellow metal prices dropped for the third time this week amid weak global cues. Silver also dropped on Thursday. The precious metal’s September future tanked 0.04 per cent to Rs 67,347 a kilogram on July 23.

