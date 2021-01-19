Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai - After Brief Decline, Gold and Silver See Marginal Increase Today

After a nominal dip, the price of gold and silver saw a marginal increase on Tuesday. According to the prices collected from Good Returns, the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold has increased by Re 6 and is currently at Rs 4,796. The price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,960, an increase of Rs 60.

Similar trend is noticed in the price of the 24-carat gold as well. The price of 24-carat gold inched up to Rs 48,960 from Rs 48,900 yesterday.

The price of the yellow metal varies across India, depending on the carats, excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Its prices also vary in several cities of the country on a daily basis following the national trend.

In the national capital New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 47,650 per 10 gm,while the similar quantity in the 24-carat form is at Rs 51,980.

Chennai: It rose to Rs 46,130 per 10 gm for the 22-carat, whereas, the 24-carat gold is available at Rs 50,320. The prices in the southern city are comparatively lower than the prices in Delhi.

Kolkata: The price of gold remains more costly in Kolkata than in Delhi and Chennai. The price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 48,390 while for 24-carat gold, the price is at Rs 51,090.

International Price of Gold:Internationally too the price of gold inched up to USD 1, 836.70 per ounce on Tuesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 2.39 percent.

Silver prices:The price of silver rose by Re1 for 10 gm since yesterday. The price of 10 gm of silver is at Rs 656. While a kilogram of the metal got costlier by Rs 100, it is currently at Rs 65,600 from Rs 65,500.

Silver prices in Metro Cities:In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one kilogram of the metal remained the same at Rs 65,600. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of one kilogram of the metal got costlier and is at Rs 70,000.