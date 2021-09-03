Gold Price Today Dips, Silver Slumps Too. Know Latest Rates

Prices of gold witnessed a drop on Friday, September 3, with ten gram of 24-carat gold being sold at Rs 47,280 in the country, down by Rs 100 from the previous trade. The price of 22-carat of gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 10 as it is being sold for Rs 46,270 on Friday. However, gold prices did exhibit variations across the country. In Delhi, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 50,570 for 10 grams, while the price of 22 carat gold is Rs 46,340 per ten grams. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 48,550, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold isbeing sold for Rs 44,500.

Prices of gold have shown notable fluctuations in 2021. Since March, the price of gold has witnessed some significant decline in the price of the precious yellow metal. Last month, the price of gold plunged to a four-month low as it hit Rs 45,708 per 10 gram. Many trade analysts blamed the US federal policy and weakening economy following the pandemic.

In Kolkata the price of 24 carat of gold per ten grams on Friday is Rs 49,390, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold in the capital city of West Bengal is Rs 46,690. For residents of Mumbai, purchasing 24 carat gold would cost Rs 47,270 per ten gram.22 carat of gold in the financial capital of the country will cost Rs 46,270 per ten gram.

Global markets have also affected the price of international gold this week. Gold prices went steady on Thursday ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data that will play an essential role in the Federal Reserve’s tapering plan, even asprivate payrolls report missed expectations, reported Moneycontrol.

Prices of silver metal also observed a drop on Friday. 100 gram of silver observed a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday as it hit the Rs 6,340 mark. One kilogram of silver also observed a decline of Rs 100 and is being sold for Rs 63,400 on Friday. In Chennai, the price of silver was higher. One kg of silver is priced at Rs 68,400, while 100 gram of silver is priced at Rs 6,840.

