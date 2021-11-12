Gold Price Today Drops Sharply; Over Rs 7,000 Cheaper than All-time High. Should you Buy?

Gold price in India dropped sharply on November 12. The yellow metal rose to nine-month high during the previous session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price fell 0.27 per cent to Rs 49,081 for for 10 grams at 0930 hours on November 12. Silver also witnessed a significant slump on Friday. The precious metal dropped 0.23 per cent to Rs 66,812 on November 12.

In the international market, gold price remained flat on Friday. Spot gold was steady at $1,860.81 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after leaping to a five-month peak on Wednesday. US gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,862.20, according to Reuters. The dollar index soared to its highest since July 2020, making gold costlier for other currencies.

