Gold Price Today Falls for Second Day; Over Rs 8,800 Down from Record High; Silver Drops

Gold price in India continued to drop for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The precious metal started the week with a huge drop in the prices in domestic market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts dipped 0.07 per cent to Rs 47,392 for 10 grams at 0915 hours on September 7. Following the precious metal, silver also witnessed a sharp fall on Tuesday. Silver December future plummeted 0.21 per cent to Rs 65,155 on September 7.

India’s gold imports in August nearly doubled to the highest in five months on strong demand. The weaker prices prompted jewellers to ramp up purchases for the festive season. India imported 121 tonnes of gold in August, compared to 63 tonnes a year earlier.

“International gold prices have started flat this Tuesday morning in Asian trade. Technically, LBMA Gold breakout above $1823 level could see upside movement up to $1835-$1858 levels. However below $1817 could see a downside pressure up to $1810-$1800 levels. Domestic gold prices could start flat this Tuesday morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX Gold October hold a strong support near Rs 47,350-47,200 levels. Resistance is at Rs 47,550-47,700

levels," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities for your reference.

