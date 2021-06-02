Gold Price Today: Gold and Silver Prices Observe a Rise

On June 2, Wednesday, according to Good Returns, the gold rate for one gram of 22-carat in the country is Rs 4,690; an increase of Rs 20 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 4,670. The price of 1 gram of 24-carat-gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 20 from yesterday as it stands at Rs 4,790

Following the national trend, gold prices saw a varied rise in prices across different cities in the country. Let us take a look at how much a customer will be spending on the yellow metal if they are planning to buy it on Wednesday in the following cities across the country:

Delhi: In the national capital, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is worth Rs 46,980. While 24-carat gold of 10 grams will cost Rs 50,980.

Kolkata: If you are planning to invest in 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata, you would have to pay Rs 48,490, whereas for 24-carat gold you would have to pay 50,970

Chennai: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the southern city of Chennai you will have to pay Rs 46,390, while for 24-carat, the price in Tamil Nadu’s capital city is Rs 50,600 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the financial capital of the country stands at Rs 46,900, while for 24-carat of the same quantity the rate is Rs 47,900

International Price of Gold: The US gold futures traded at USD 1,903.20 as a slight increase from the previous day of 0.11%

Silver Prices: Just like its yellow metal counterpart, the price of Silver also witnessed a slight increase on Wednesday. A 10 gram of silver is at ₹726, an increase of ₹6 from Tuesday.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities: The price of silver stands at Rs 72,600 per kilogram in Delhi, Kerala, Lucknow, Pune, Jaipur, Vadodara, Mumbai, and Kolkata for one kilogram. While it remains more expensive and is priced at 77,300 in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

