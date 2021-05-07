Gold Price Today Hits Rs 47,691; Silver Rises Over Rs 71,600

Gold prices hit a two-month high on Friday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.20% at Rs 47,691 for 10 grams at 12.15 pm. July silver futures were trading at Rs 71,630 a kilogram at 12.15 pm

The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, according to news agency Reuters.

“We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX gold support at $1790 and resistance at $1840 per ounce. MCX Gold June support lies at Rs. 47200 and resistance at Rs 47,691 per 10 gram,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here