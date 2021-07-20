Gold Price Today Jumps over Rs 48,000 after a Drop in Previous Session, Silver Rises

Gold price in India rose on Tuesday after a significant drop in the previous session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts increased 0.38 per cent to Rs 48,275 for 10 grams at 0905 hours. Silver also edged higher on July 20. The precious metal climbed 0.28 per cent to Rs 67,431 on Tuesday.

In the international market, yellow metal traded flat on Tuesday. Spot gold was steady at $1,813.15 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,794.06 in the previous session, according to Reuters. Silver eased 0.1% to $25.18 per ounce, palladium was steady at $2,597.23, and platinum rose 0.3% to $1,077.98. US gold futures edged up 0.3% at $1,813.80. The dollar held near a three-and-half-month peak against its rivals to make gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

