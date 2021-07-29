Gold Price Today Jumps Over Rs 48,000; Highest In a Week. What Investors Should Do?

Gold price in India jumped on Thursday tracking the global peers. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts surged 1.01 per cent to Rs 47,057 for 10 grams at 1600 hours. Silver saw a massive hike on July 29. The precious metal increased 2.03 per cent to Rs 67,740 on Thursday.

In the international market, gold prices rose to its highest level in over a week on Thursday. The surge came after US Federal Reserve had failed to give a timeline for its tapering plans. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,815.56 per ounce by 0129 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since July 20 at $1,817.35. US gold futures climbed 0.9% to $1,815.30 per ounce, said Reuters. US Fed chief Jerome Powell said the US job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back. Fed’s policy statement weighed on the dollar index, which hit a two-week low on Wednesday.

“Gold price edged higher, as the latest insistence from Fed Governor Powell that rate increases aren’t on the radar, put pressure on the dollar and support the safe haven asset. US central bank acknowledged to the fact about eventual withdrawal of pandemic-era monetary policy support, although Governor Powell mentioned that the US job market still had ‘some ground to cover’ before it would be time to pull back," said Navneet Damani, VP – commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Today market participants will keep an eye on the US Q2 GDP data scheduled later in the day. Overall till $1770 hold for gold on the CoMex, gold has a chance to run up back to 1840 and 1870. On the domestic front Rs 47,200 could be a base and rallies could take gold to over Rs 49,000 over the next few weeks," he further added.

