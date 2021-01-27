Gold Price Today: Know the Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The prices of gold and silver have witnessed no changes on Wednesday, January 27. The amount you need to pay for purchasing one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 4,833, according to the rates collected from Good Returns. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold also remained unchanged at Rs 48,330.The rates of 24-carat gold remained the same following the similartrend asfor 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,330. On comparing the prices of 22-carat gold of 10 grams from that of 24-carat,you can notice a difference of Rs 1,000.

Depending on the carats and demand in the market, the cost of the metals also varies in almost every city in the country. Read on to know the details:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 48,090 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold, you will need Rs 52,460.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,360 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 50,610. In Chennai,the rate of gold is comparatively less expensive than that in the national capital.

Kolkata: You will need more money for buying 22-carat gold in the city as it is costlier than that of in Delhi and Chennai. The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,660 while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,360.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 48,330, while you will have to pay Rs 49,330 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.24 percent to USD 1,846.10 per ounce on Wednesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 1.74 percent, which is equivalent to USD 32.60.

Silver prices

If you are planning to buy any silver jewellery, then you will have to spend an amount of Rs 665 per 10 grams as there has been no change in its prices.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The cost of one kilogram of the metal remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 66,500. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 71,300.