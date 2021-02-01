Gold Price Today: Marginal Hike in Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The prices of gold witnessed a marginal hike on Monday, February 1. Whereas no changes were observed in the rate of silver on the Budget day. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,797 after an increase of Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold hiked by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 47,970. The rates of 24-carat gold also jumped following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 48,970 up by Rs 10, according to Good Returns.

The cost of the metals also varies in almost every city in the country. Here are the details:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold at Rs 47,970 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 52,320.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 46,570 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 50,790.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,340 in Kolkata, West Bengal while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 51,040.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,970, while you will have to pay Rs 48,970 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.70 percent to USD 1,861.10 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 1.94 percent which is equivalent to USD 36.90.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 698 per 10 grams on buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Monday.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

Talking about the prices of the metal in the metro cities, the cost of one kilogram of the silver remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 69,800. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 74,600.