Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Climbs to Rs 47,835; Silver Soars to Rs 72,111

Gold prices on Monday inched higher on Monday to trade near a three-month peak, owing to a positive global cues. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.18% at Rs 47,835 for 10 grams at 0935 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.95% higher at Rs 72,111 a kilogram.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,831.72 per ounce by 0131 GMT, after hitting its highest since February 11 at $1,842.91 in the previous session, according to Reuters. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,834.00 per ounce.

The dollar index languished near a more than two-month low versus major peers, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, according to Reuters.

Commenting on the gold price rate, Amit Gupta, Managing Director, SAG Infotech said, “The gold rates are really pinched to the US job data and currently everyone can only link themselves with it. However the upside of rates is the next thing to watch out, as it can still climb higher."

“All this can be a more effective in Indian sense and has already showed us through the increased in major metropolitan cities across the country. The government right now is in a deep crisis of COVID and hence given a sideways to the traders to make out a broader carving out of the gold,” he added.

