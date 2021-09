Gold price has continued to remain flat in India on Friday. The yellow metal prices has been under pressure through this week. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold future was trading flat at Rs 46,060, down 0.03 per cent at 0915 hours on September 17. Silver price saw a significant gain on Friday. The precious metal future increased 0.25 per cent to Rs 61,231.

