Gold Price Today Nears to Rs 48,000; Silver Jumps Too. Should you Invest Now?

Gold prices in India rose on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts increased 0.35 per cent higher to Rs 47,852 for 10 grams at 1250 hours on July 7. September silver futures were trading 0.69 per cent higher at Rs 69,990 a kilogram.

In the international market, gold prices held firm near the key $1,800/ounce on Wednesday, helped by a drop in US. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,797.84 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT, Reuters said. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,799 per ounce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here