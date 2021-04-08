Gold Price Today: Rate Rises by Rs 10 Per Gram, Silver Too Gains Marginally

The gold rates on Thursday, April 8, increased by Rs 10 as the price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,430 from Rs 4,420 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold jumped by Rs 100 to stand at Rs 44,300 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,200 on Wednesday. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 100 similar to that of 22-carat as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 45,300 compared to Rs 45,200 on the previous day. Silver prices also witnessed a marginal hike of Rs 1.30 per gram on Thursday.

The prices of the yellow metal keep on changing in different cities of the country. Check the rates here:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital one will have to pay Rs 44,800. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the price is Rs 48,870.

Chennai: The purchaser will have to pay Rs 42,970 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 46,890.

Kolkata: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 44,630 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 47,320 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 44,300, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 45,300.

On Thursday, the gold prices in the international market fell by 0.04 percent to stand at USD 1,736.90 per ounce. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has increased by 3.21 percent which is equivalent to USD 54.00.

Silver prices increased marginally by Rs 13 on Thursday as for 10 grams one will have to pay Rs 663 compared to the earlier cost of Rs 650.

Different cities in the country have different silver rates as in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata the price is Rs 66,300 for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the price is Rs 70,500 for the same quantity.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here