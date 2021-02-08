Gold Price Today: Rates Decline Marginally in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The gold price on Monday, February 8, witnessed a marginal decline whereas the rate of silver remained unchanged. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,616 after a decline of Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,160 falling by Rs 10. The rate of 24-carat gold also declined following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,160, down by Rs 10, according to Good Returns. You can observe a difference of Rs 1,000 in the prices of 24-carat gold from that of the 22-carat of the metal.

Every city in the country has different rates of metal. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,210 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 50,410.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 44,700 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 48,730.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,790 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 49,490.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,160, while you will have to pay Rs 47,160 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.26 percent to USD 1,810.40 per ounce on Monday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 2.14 percent which is equivalent to USD 39.60.

Silver prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 687 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Monday as the prices of the metal remained unchanged.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

Talking about the amount you need to pay in the metro cities for buying one kilogram of silver, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have same rates i.e. Rs 68,700. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 73,400. The price is more in Chennai and Hyderabad compared to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.