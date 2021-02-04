Gold Price Today: Rates Rise in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

The gold price on Thursday, February 4, witnessed a marginal hike whereas the rate of silver declined. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,801 after an increase of Re 1. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 48,010 rising by Rs 10. The rate of 24-carat gold also jumped following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 49,010, up by Rs 10, according to Good Returns. There is a difference of Rs 1,000 in the prices of 24-carat gold from that of the 22-carat of the metal.

The rate of the metal also varies in almost every city in the country. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,890 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 51,150.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 45,280 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 49,390.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,060 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 50,760.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 48,010, while you will have to pay Rs 49,010 for 24-carat gold.International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold decreased by 0.64 percent to USD 1,821.90 per ounce on Thursday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 6.19 percent which is equivalent to USD 120.30.

Silver pricesYou will have to spend an amount of Rs 685 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Thursday as the prices have declined by Rs 5.

Silver rates in Metro CitiesTalking about the amount you need to pay in the metro cities for buying one kilogram of the silver, the rates are same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata i.e. Rs 68,500. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 73,200.