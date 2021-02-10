Gold Price Today: Rates Rise in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai

Both the gold and silver prices on Wednesday, February 10, witnessed a good hike, where the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,689 after an increase of Rs 54. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 46,890 rising by Rs 540. The rate of 24-carat gold also surged following the same trend. For 10 grams, the price is Rs 47,890 up by Rs 540, according to Good Returns. Also, the cost of 24-carat gold is generally Rs 1,000 higher than that of the 22-carat of the metal.

The rate of the metal varies in every city based on the national trend. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,800 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 51,050.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 45,370 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 49,450.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,310 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 50,000.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 46,890, while you will have to pay Rs 47,890 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.25 percent to USD 1,842.40 per ounce on Wednesday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.41 percent which is equivalent to USD 7.60.

Silver Prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 702 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Wednesday as the prices of the metal rose by Rs 10.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in the metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for buying one kilogram of silver is the same i.e. Rs 70,200. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 75,200. The price of silver is more in Chennai and Hyderabad compared to that of in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.