Gold Price Today, February 11: Rates Rises in Metro Cities; Silver Prices Decline

The gold price on Thursday, February 11 witnessed a good hike, whereas the rate of silver declined marginally. The cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,701 after witnessing an increase of Rs 12. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs 47,010, rising by Rs 120. The rate of 24-carat gold also surged following the same trend where for 10 grams, the price is Rs 48,010 up by Rs 120, according to Good Returns. Also, the cost of 24-carat gold is generally Rs 1,000 higher than the rate of 22-carat of the metal.

The rate of the metal also varies in every city based on the national trend. Know the details here:

Delhi: In the national capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams. Whereas for buying 10 grams of 24-carat gold you will need Rs 51,160.

Chennai: For 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 45,220 per 10 grams while for 24-carat gold Rs 49,300.

Kolkata: The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,340 in the city while for 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 50,030.

Mumbai: The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,010, while you will have to pay Rs 48,010 for 24-carat gold.

International Price of Gold

In the international market, the rate of gold declined by 0.31 percent to USD 1,837.90 per ounce on Thursday. However, in the last 30 days, the performance of gold has decreased by 0.30 percent which is equivalent to USD 5.50.

Silver Prices

You will have to spend an amount of Rs 696 per 10 grams for buying silver ornaments or jewellery on Thursday as the prices of the metal fell by Rs 6.

Silver rates in Metro Cities

The rate of the metal in the metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is the same i.e. Rs 69,600 for one kilogram of silver. However, in Chennai and Hyderabad, for one kilogram of the metal, you need Rs 74,400. The price of the metal is more in Chennai and Hyderabad compared to that of in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.