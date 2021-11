Gold price in India remained flat on Tuesday, November 9, after hitting a record high in the previous session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price dropped marginally 0.03 per cent to Rs 48.002 for 10 grams at 1000 hours on November 9. Silver, another precious metal dropped significantly on Tuesday. Silver price slumped 0.18 per cent to Rs 64,224 on November 5.

