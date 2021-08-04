Gold Price Today Remains Flat; Over Rs 8,000 Down from Record High. Time to Invest?

Gold price in India was trading flat on Wednesday. The yellow metal saw a huge drop in the previous session. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts rose marginally 0.08 per cent to Rs 47,902 for 10 grams at 0955 hours. Silver price saw a jump on August 4. The precious metal was up by 0.23 per cent to Rs 68,068 on Wednesday. In the international market, gold price edged higher on Wednesday on the back of subdued dollar. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,814.27 per ounce by 0303 GMT, while US gold futures were 0.1% higher at $1,816.00. The dollar was recorded near recent lows against other currencies. Investors are keeping an eye on US jobs data on the labour market recovery. The National Employment Report by payrolls processing firm ADP due later in the day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here