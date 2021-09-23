Gold Price Today Sees Huge Drop, Below Rs 46,400, Silver Dips to Rs 60,585; Time to Buy?

Gold price in India dropped significantly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve had indicated easing its monthly bond purchases by next year. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold future slumped 0.62 per cent to Rs 46,383 at 0915 hours on September 23. The bullion has been trading in the red zone throughout the week. Silver price also witnessed a huge slump on Thursday, one of the highest in the recent months. The precious metal future tanked 0.97 per cent to Rs 60,585 on September 23.

In the international market, gold price fall on Thursday as US Fed had announced a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,762.33 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $1,762.10. Silver dipped 0.5 per cent to $22.55 per ounce.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will likely start reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November. The officials also signalled interest rate increases may follow sooner than it was expected earlier. US Dollar and the benchmark treasury yields rose after the Fed meeting and weighed on prices.

A drawdown of the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases could begin after the November 2-3 policy meeting as long as US job growth through September is reasonably strong, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference.

“International gold spot and futures extended losses on early Thursday morning in Asian trade after a slightly hawkish tilt from the US Federal Reserve in their meeting yesterday. Technically, LBMA gold could see a Bearish momentum up to $1756-$1748 levels. Resistance is at $1772-$1783 levels. LBMA Silver could see sideways to marginal downside momentum up to $22.05-$21.60 levels. Resistance is at $22.77-$23.30 levels," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

“On the domestic side, gold and silver futures on MCX could start gap down on Thursday morning trade, tracking overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold October could see sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 46,150-45,900 levels. Resistance is at Rs 46,400-46,550 levels. MCX Silver December could test the support of Rs 60,000-59,300 levels. Resistance is at Rs 62,000-63,200 levels," Iyer said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here