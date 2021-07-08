Gold Price Today Sees Huge Drop, Down Over Rs 8,000 from Record High. Buy or Sell?

Gold prices on Thursday dropped in the domestic market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts slumped 0.28 per cent to Rs 47,776 for 10 grams at 0905 hours on July 8. Silver also witnessed a massive fall on Thursday. September silver futures were trading 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 69,003 a kilogram.

In the international market, gold held steady on Thursday as lower US Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,804.30 per ounce, according to Reuters. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest since Feb. 19. The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting showed officials felt its substantial progress goal on economic recovery has not yet been met.

“The June FOMC minutes confirm that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to the release, various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings. At the same time, the minutes also showed that the substantial further progress it wanted to see has not been met. The US Dollar ended higher, however the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their lowest in more than four months and lent support," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

“International spot gold and silver prices have started weaker this Thursday morning in Asian trade after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting confirmed the world’s biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. So, the US Dollar extended gains this Thursday morning in Asian trade and will weigh on prices. Technically, LBMA Gold holds a resistance zone near $1810-$1820 levels. Support is at $1790-$1781 levels. LBMA Silver holds a 200-Daily Moving Average which is placed at $26.40 level above which will continue its Bullish momentum & further could see $26.55-$27.10 levels. Support is at $25.90-$25.40 levels," Iyer said.

“Domestic gold and silver prices could start weaker this Thursday morning, tracking overseas prices. On the domestic front, MCX gold August holds a strong support near Rs 47,700-47,600 levels. Resistance is at Rs 48,100-48,300 levels. MCX Silver September holds a resistance 50-DMA near Rs 70,480 levels above which could see a bullish momentum up to 71200-72100 levels. Support is at Rs 68,900-67,900 levels," he further mentioned.

