Gold Price Today Falls for Second Day; Rs 9,000 Down from Record High. Buy or Sell?

Gold price in India continued to drop for the second straight day, tracking the global market. The yellow metal saw a huge dip in its price on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts jumped 0.55 per cent to Rs 47,350 for 10 grams at 0915 hours on August 25. Silver price also slumped on Wednesday. The precious metal future jumped 0.67 per cent to Rs 63,050 on August 24.

In the international market, gold prices dipped on Wednesday. Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $1,796.03 per ounce by 106 GMT, while US gold futures 0.6 per cent to $1,797.50, Reuters reported. The dollar index rose 1 per cent, making the safe-haven asset cheaper for other other currencies. Investors are keenly waiting for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech this week at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed Chair may share a possible guidance on tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus.

“International gold prices and silver prices have started weaker this Wednesday morning in Asian trade as the dollar recouped some of its losses made over the last 2 trading sessions. Technically, LBMA Gold below $1795 level could see a some sideways to marginal downside momentum up to $1786-$1770 levels. Resistance is at $1805-$1820 levels. LBMA Silver above $23.50 level could see $24.10-$25.22 levels. Support is at $23.40-$22.65 levels. Domestic gold prices and silver prices could start weaker this Wednesday morning, tracking overseas prices," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Technically, MCX Gold October could see sideways momentum where support is at Rs 47,450-47,300 levels resistance is at Rs 47,700-47,850 levels. MCX Silver September above Rs 63,500 level could see Rs 64,000-64,900 levels. Support is at Rs 63,000-62,400 levels. MCXBULLDEX May could trade on Bullish note with in the range of Rs 14,150-14,400 levels," Iyer added.

