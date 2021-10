Gold price in India saw a huge drop on Tuesday. The yellow metal was under pressure in the last few weeks tracking its international peers. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold price fell 0.55 per cent to Rs 46,629 per 10 grams at 1250 hours on October 5. Silver continued to dip on Tuesday. The precious metal price slumped 0.29 per cent to Rs 60,779.

