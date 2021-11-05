Gold Price Today Rises to Rs 47,571 But Still Rs 9,500 Cheaper than All-Time High

Gold price in India saw a surge on Friday, November 5. The yellow metal has been under pressure for the last few weeks, especially during Dhanteras, ahead of Diwali. However, gold regained its shine on Friday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price rose 1.21 per cent to Rs 47,571 for 10 grams at 0905 hours on November 5. Silver price also jumped sharply on Friday. Silver was trading at Rs 64,224, up by 2.82 per cent on November 5.

Gold is a proven long-term hedge against inflation. Indian middle class has always opted for gold either as jewelleries or assets during festivals or weddings as the yellow metal is immune to the volatility of stock market or safer bet against new age cryptocurrencies.

